Posted: Oct 19, 2020 11:25 AMUpdated: Oct 19, 2020 11:25 AM

Garrett Giles / Joe Riddle

Are you thinking about getting a flu shot this year?

On Monday you can get a free flue shot in Ocheleta compliments of the Washington County Cherokee Association.

Steve Brewer with the Washington County Cherokee Association said the Cherokee Nation is providing a free flu shot clinic to the General Public on Monday. He said the clinic is being held at the Washington County Cherokee Association building located at 395400 W 2900 Road in Ochelata.

Geographically, that'll put you just east of Ochelata and east of the Cherokee Nation Medical Clinic.