Posted: Oct 20, 2020 2:42 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 2:42 AM

Tom Davis

The Caney Police Department responded to a call of a fight and shots fired early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:45 am, an officer with Caney PD was in the area of the Black Saddle Saloon and heard what he believed to be a gunshot from the area of the parking lot. Upon arrival, the officer discovered a group of people in the parking lot. Back up was called to the scene.

Preliminary indications as a result of interviews and evidence at the scene indicate two men became involved in an argument in the parking lot outside and one of the men retrieved a gun from his truck. The other man then struck the man with a gun and at some point, the gun fired striking a truck parked nearby. No one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing and the results of this investigation will be forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges.