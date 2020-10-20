Posted: Oct 20, 2020 4:16 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 6:24 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education on Monday evening unanimously passed the nearly $45-million 2020-2021 budget

Pandemic Response Committee chairman Granger Meador then updated the board on the COVID-19 situation.

The board approved a resolution for the election dates for school board district races for districts 1 and 7 to be set in February.