News
Schools
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 4:16 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 6:24 AM
Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education Passes 2020-2021 Budget; More on COVID-19
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education on Monday evening unanimously passed the nearly $45-million 2020-2021 budget.
Pandemic Response Committee chairman Granger Meador then updated the board on the COVID-19 situation.
According to Meador, the metrics they observe are: the ability to staff the classrooms with teachers and subs; the number of quarantines and isolations; the amount of student absenteeism at each site; and the county infection rates. Although the Washington County infection rate has been on the rise, the other metrics are relatively stable at this point.
As far as when the COVID-19 virus might peak, Meador says no one knows for sure but some models suggest January
The board approved a resolution for the election dates for school board district races for districts 1 and 7 to be set in February.
Prior to the meeting, Principal LaDonna Chancellor Recognized the 2021 National Merit Students Semi Finalists: Ryan Blattler and Madelynn Shambles Commended: John Steward and Max Williams.
« Back to News