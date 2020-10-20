Posted: Oct 20, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Bill Dausses of Bartlesville donated a $1,000 Visa gift card to the Salvation Army in Bartlesville that he recently won in the Oklahoma Blood Institute of Tulsa’s daily drawing.

The money is going towards the Salvation Army’s food bank. The Oklahoma Blood Institute of Tulsa issued the following statement:

“Thank you so much, Bill, for generously helping members of your community as well as patients in need.”

The OBI went on to say that if you or someone you know has recovered from the coronavirus or if you have a positive COVID-19 antibody test, you can register to donate convalescent plasma at obi.org or by calling 1.888.308.2934.

Convalescent plasma donors are entered to win a daily $1,000 Visa gift card like Dausses.