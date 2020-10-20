News
Bartlesville Public Library
Bartlesville Library Hosting Halloween Event Friday Night
The Bartlesville Public Library will be hosting a, “Not So Spooky Storytime,” this Friday at the Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville.
The event will feature stories, a scavenger hunt and candy. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes, masks and pajamas. Social distancing will be in effect. The event will last from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
