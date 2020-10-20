Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Bartlesville Public Library

Posted: Oct 20, 2020

Bartlesville Library Hosting Halloween Event Friday Night

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Public Library will be hosting a, “Not So Spooky Storytime,” this Friday at the Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville.

 

The event will feature stories, a scavenger hunt and candy. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes, masks and pajamas. Social distancing will be in effect. The event will last from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.


