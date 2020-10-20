Posted: Oct 20, 2020 1:58 PMUpdated: Oct 20, 2020 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Public Library will be hosting a, “Not So Spooky Storytime,” this Friday at the Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville.

The event will feature stories, a scavenger hunt and candy. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes, masks and pajamas. Social distancing will be in effect. The event will last from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.