Posted: Oct 20, 2020 8:10 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2020 7:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Lane closures should be expected on Adams Boulevard between Highway 75 and Highway 123 later this month as design consultants for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s rehabilitation project ramp up collection activities on that portion of the highway.

ODOT plans to rehabilitate that section of Adams Boulevard, also known as Highway 60, and has begun preliminary work to facilitate the future project.

City Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said temporary lane closures are likely to occur on Adams Boulevard on Oct. 28th to help facilitate data collection underway in the area.

In a statement, Siemers said: “Motorists may have noticed survey crews with Frontier Surveying have been on-site for the past week or so and I’ve been contacted by another consultant who will be handling the geotechnical investigation and pavement design, etc. A consultant crew will be on-site Oct. 28th to do some non-destructive testing of the existing roadway. Temporary lane closures should be expected as the equipment moves throughout the project but two-way traffic will remain open.”

Siemers said once this work has been completed consultants will schedule a time to utilize drilling equipment to get core samples and subgrade borings to help facilitate design of the pavement.