Posted: Oct 20, 2020 8:29 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2020 7:27 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Community Council has been formed.

This council will serve as another vehicle of communication between the citizens of Washington County and Law Enforcement. Monthly meetings will be held at various locations across Washington County.

The public is invited to all meetings and strongly encouraged to attend with any questions or concerns. A panel of citizens will engage the public in real conversations about the state of Law Enforcement in Washington County. Law Enforcement leaders from across the County will attend these meetings to address any concerns or to answer any question

The Washington County Community Council was set up due to the divided lines between law enforcement officials and the communities themselves. It is the council’s hope that this will help bring the community together with law enforcement. The council is made of general everyday citizens that want to see a good outcome for our area in which they devote and invest their time, money, and families into. The council believes that if we can change one community, then it is a start to changing the world.

Below is the Mission of the Washington County Community Council:

"The Washington County Community Council is responsible for developing, overseeing, and assisting with implementing effective strategies to reduce crime and disorder. To change perceptions, facilitate positive engagement, and increase trust between law enforcement officers of Washington County and the neighborhoods they serve. We will do this by implementing community-police relation groups to provide venues for the community to have the ability to speak, be heard, and have their perspective considered."

Here is the Objective of the Washington County Community Council:

"To further exceed at building the public trust within our community. We want the community residents to be a part of a monthly event where residents can come and feel free to speak their minds with law enforcement officials and other council members that can be an advocate for the people."

The Washington County Community Council will meet on Thursday, Nov. 12th at 7:00 p.m. They will meet at the Oak Park United Methodist Church located at 601 Brentwood Drive in Bartlesville. If you cannot attend feel free to email your questions, concerns, or comments at washingtoncocc@gmail.com.