Tom Davis

A Veterans Affairs clinic will open in Bartlesville in 2021.

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has awarded a contract for the construction of a 12,500-square-foot facility at 3005 E. Frank Phillips Blvd.

Construction is expected to end in summer 2021, with the clinic opening later in the year. It will offer primary care, mental health, women’s health, telehealth, lab and home-based services as well as support services, such as dietitian and pharmacy consults.

The closest VA health care facility right now is 45 miles from Bartlesville in Tulsa.