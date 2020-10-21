Posted: Oct 21, 2020 9:09 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2020 9:09 AM

Garrett Giles

A dog was shot and believed to be killed instantly north of Dewey on Thursday night by an unknown suspect.

According to Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, the suspect drove by a home near 3990 Road and West 1400 north of Dewey and took a shot at a 14-year-old Border Collie named Sadie that killed her instantly. He said two children found the dog deceased on their grandparent’s yard a short time after the incident occurred last Thursday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has no leads at this time. If you have information about this incident, you can call the WCSO’s non-emergency line at 918.338.4001. The Sheriff’s Office can also be reached at 918.332.4000.