Posted: Oct 21, 2020 10:02 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2020 10:02 AM

Tom Davis

OK House Dist. 11 Democrat Candidate Emilie Tindle appeared Tuesday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.

Tindle is a passionate supporter of education saying We are not living up to our constitutional requirement to provide good public educations to Oklahoma’s children.

Tindle says she is committed to restoring education funding to pre-2008 levels and to provide adequate funding for the additional 54,000 students in our education system since education took that hit. She says she will push for measures that increase accountability for virtual charter schools across the state to ensure that all children have access to quality education and that our education dollars only go to schools who are equally committed.

Tindle also supports measures that restore higher education funding, increase opportunities for Oklahoma’s youth to attend college or career tech, and keep educated Oklahomans in the state. We need to ensure that learning at any age is encouraged and sacred in our state.

Other topics covered in the interview included her thoughts of both SQ814 and SQ805--both of which she favors.

Tindle agrees that the COVID-19 business shutdowns did not work. She says the "proper infrascture" was not in place. She does favor a facemask mandate conversation with a sunset clause provision for such a measure moving forward so that businesses and schools can stay open.