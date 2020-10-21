Posted: Oct 21, 2020 11:11 AMUpdated: Oct 21, 2020 11:11 AM

Garrett Giles

Another highly anticipated 2020 Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will air on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 on Thursday night.

Coverage begins with the Hugh Hewitt Pre-Debate Show at 7:00 p.m. leading up to the debate at 8:00 o'clock. The debate between President Trump and Biden will last until 9:30 p.m. Debate coverage will end with a wrap-up show with Hugh Hewitt.

Again, tune to KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 for coverage of the 2020 Presidential Debate. You can stream the broadcast from your devices through bartlesvilleradio.com or the free to download Bartlesville Radio app.

Photo courtesy: Fox News