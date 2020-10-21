Posted: Oct 21, 2020 1:02 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2020 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

This is cancer awareness week at Pawhuska High School and to raise funds for cancer research, the football team is doing all they can to help. On Saturday, they held a kickoff concert in downtown Pawhuska where they raised $1,000 and throughout the week, they are doing all sorts of fundraisers, culminating with a silent auction at Friday night’s football game. Coach Matt Hennesy tells us all about it.

Hennesy says if you aren’t at the game, you can still partake in the auction on the Huskies Football Booster Club Facebook Page. There is also a dessert auction in which you can participate in to help support cancer. You will also have the chance to make a donation at Friday night’s game.