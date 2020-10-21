Posted: Oct 21, 2020 2:04 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2020 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 forced Oklahoma Wesleyan University to close its campus in mid-March. After a summer of speaking with health professionals and keeping up with the news, they made the decision to re-open the campus in August. University President Jim Dunn said after two months of in-person learning, things are going well.

Dunn said they are watching the COVID-19 numbers on a daily basis to see if they need to take any action, but as of right now, they plan to start the spring semester as scheduled.

Dunn thanks everyone who has prayed for a successful semester and come the Wednesday before Thanksgiving the semester will be over where students will be able to go home for about six weeks.