Posted: Oct 21, 2020 2:51 PMUpdated: Oct 21, 2020 3:29 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing one felony count and three misdemeanor charges. Dustan Blackwood was charged with felonious possession of a firearm as well as three traffic counts for a Tuesday morning incident.

According to an affidavit, a trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle going 94 miles per hour. The officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Blackwood said he works at a dispensary. The defendant claimed a small amount of marijuana was in the vehicle but the trooper could not locate any. However, a black loaded pistol was located in a backpack inside the vehicle.

Blackwood was convicted on a 2010 felony assault case in Rogers County. In Oklahoma felons are not allowed to possess firearms. Bond for Blackwood was set at $10,000.