City of Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 3:40 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 3:40 AM
Bartlesville Begins Issuing Business License Renewal Notices
Staff Reports
Delayed from earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the City of Bartlesville resumed issuing business license renewal notices this week according to Community Development Department Director Lisa Beeman.
All City-issued business licenses expire on June 30, which marks the end of the City’s fiscal year. Renewals are due immediately following expiration.
Beeman said while the notices are a courtesy, because of the delay penalties will not be assessed this year for businesses that renew late.
“We’ve received some calls from business owners to confirm that these notices are indeed being delivered by the City of Bartlesville as well as some questions about how to renew,” she said. “City staff began delivering them this week. We typically deliver these notices earlier in the year but were unable to this year due to the pandemic. Because of this, the City will not assess penalties or issue citations for late renewals for the 2020-21 year.”
Payment to renew a business license from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 can be done in one of three ways:
- E-Services: You are encouraged to access the City's new online customer service portal (Bartlesville e-Service) at the following website to create an account, pay online and print off your business license. The City plans to provide additional e-services through the use of this portal in the future. Note that there is a four percent convenience fee for online services. The portal can be accessed by visiting https://energovweb.cityofbartlesville.org/EnerGovProd/SelfService#/home
- Pay in person: You may pay in person at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., with cash, check, credit card or money order. Upon receipt of payment, you will be provided a copy of your business license. Begin by visiting the Community Development Office on the second floor of City Hall. After a quick review of information, you will be directed to the first floor for payment and, once received, you will be given a copy of your business license.
- U.S. mail: You may print off a renewal form found at the following website, complete it in full and mail it with a check in the amount of your renewal fee.
If you are unsure of the amount, contact the Community Development Department at 918.338.4244. Once payment is received, you will be mailed a copy of your business license. The form is available at http://www.cityofbartlesville.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Business-License-Renewal-July-2020-FILLABLE.pdf
“If your business is no longer active, please email the name of your business name, business address, contact name, phone number, and date of closing to hjanders@cityofbartlesville.org and your business will be set to inactive,” Beeman said.
For more information, contact the Community Development Department at 918.338.4244.
