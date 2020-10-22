Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Oct 22, 2020 7:25 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 11:57 AM

PODCAST: Sen Lankford on ACB, COVID Relief and Hunter Biden's Laptop

Tom Davis

U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) called into our Bartlesville Radio newsroom Thursday to bring us up to date on several issues.

Among the topics discussed in this month's podcast with Senator Lankford are:

  • His visit with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett
  • Possible COVID-19 relief bill
  • Update on the FBI investigation into Hunter Biden's laptop
  • Possible release of a COVID-19 vaccine

 


