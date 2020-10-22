Posted: Oct 22, 2020 9:08 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 9:08 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Rotary Club announced its 2020-2021 scholarship essay contest for seniors in the Bartlesville area.

High school students enrolled as Bartlesville, Dewey, Copan, Caney Valley, Wesleyan Christian School, and home-school seniors will have an opportunity to stand out based upon their writing, creativity, research and knowledge of Rotary. In addition to submitting an approximately 500-word essay, finalists must be available to present their essay in order to qualify for the scholarship.

Essays of high quality have the opportunity to receive a scholarship of $250 up to $1,000. Of particular importance for the essay will be originality, imagination, and content, as well as incorporation of one of the essay topics relating to Rotary’s motto “Service above Self”. Complete contest rules and guidelines are found on the organization's website at bartlesvillerotary.org.

The deadline for entries must be sent before December 15th, 2020 to: Bartlesville Rotary Club, P.O. Box 881, Bartlesville OK 74005.