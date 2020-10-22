Posted: Oct 22, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 10:21 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, Bartlesville Regional United Way's Lisa Cary and Katie Zaun announced BRUW will be out in the community dropping off Change for Change buckets to 15 different downtown businesses.

"We’re excited to be bringing it back this holiday season and to really team up with these awesome businesses to really encourage people to shop local, " said Katie Zaun.

Lisa Cary said, "Every penny counts, and if you don’t carry cash on you, we even put our text to give number on the front. It’s super easy to make a donation. Just text BRUW to 41444."

Lisa Cary reminded listeners that for the month of October, Chick-fil-a Bartlesville is donating 10% of their cookie sales to the Bartlesville Regional United Way through their Cookies for a Cause program." Cary adds, "You can get a really tasty cookie and make a donation at the same time! It’s a true win-win!"

For those who are wondering about our Pacesetter Event, Katie Zaun announced that BRUW is postponing their Pace Setter Event to July or August of next year. BRUW really wants this event to serve as a high impact start to their 2021 campaign and really help our pacesetters understand where their money goes and how they can encourage others to give.

Lisa Cary said, "Sara and Bryan Freeman will continue as the Pacesetter chairs for next year and they will plan one awesome event!"

Cary and Zaum gave a tip of the hat to both Mary Martha and Salvation Army for their coat drive success. They were able to raise enough money to purchase over 400 brand new coats for kids in our community. They spent 2 days passing them out with the help of volunteers from young professionals of Bartlesville.

That’s 400 kids in our community that will not have to wonder how they will stay warm this winter.

"This was such a great partnership between two amazing organizations and we are so proud to be able to support them and projects like this, " said Lisa Cary.