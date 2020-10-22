Posted: Oct 22, 2020 10:33 AMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board has attempted to meet for a meeting the last two Monday’s but were unable to do so because they were unable to form a quorum. The Board will attempt to meet again Friday morning.

At the meeting, the board will vote to approve Superintendent David Cash to be the designated representative for the Oklahoma School Assurance Group. They will also vote to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Pawhuska Hospital for Telehealth Services.

Items contained in the consent agenda include approving a wrestling fundraiser, approving cancer week activities and fundraisers for the basketball team. Superintendent David Cash will give a report, as will the school principals.

The meeting can be viewed on the Pawhuska Public Schools Facebook Page beginning at 8 a.m.