Posted: Oct 22, 2020 1:02 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 1:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra will hold an event in November to celebrate the 250th birthday anniversary for one of history’s greatest and most powerful composers - Beethoven.

Click here to listen to a portion of Beethoven's "Moonlight" sonata.

Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra’s “Bravo Beethoven” will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville. The BSO will perform alongside pianist Roger Price. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be required for safety.

Tickets are available now. You can call the Bartlesville Community Center at 918.336.2787 or you can purchase tickets online at bartlesvillesymphony.org.