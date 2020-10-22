Posted: Oct 22, 2020 3:49 PMUpdated: Oct 22, 2020 3:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Skiatook recently wrapped up its Tallgrass Music Festival and Pioneer Days events. Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland says things went well and are only going to get better if they continue doing the proper advertising.

2020 marked the 16th annual Tallgrass Music Festival. Bland says organizers of the festival are branching out and finding big name acts.

To find out more about what may be going on across Skiatook, call the chamber at 918-396-3702.