Posted: Oct 23, 2020 12:22 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 1:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Boulevard Pharmacy, located at 1117 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville, has partnered with the Washington County Sheriff's Office to be a drop off location for canned food items for the WCSO’s annual Thanksgiving program for families in need.

Anyone wanting to donate, from the list below, can drop off donations at Boulevard Pharmacy from now until Monday, November 9th. You are asked to see a Boulevard associate for more information or to locate the drop box.

Due to COVID-19 and not being able to have one of its main fundraisers, the Washington County Sheriff's Office is short for its Thanksgiving basket give away to families in need. The Sheriff Office appreciates any donation(s). The WCSO also thanks Boulevard Pharmacy for being a community partner.

Needed items are listed below: