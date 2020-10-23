Posted: Oct 23, 2020 12:46 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 12:48 PM

Cherokee Nation Councilwoman Dora Smith-Patzkowski presented a check to the Dewey Police Department on Friday morning.

Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea (pictured) received the check in the amount of $1,100. The funds will go towards the Dewey Police Department's holiday programs.

The Cherokee Nation said it is proud to work with local communities to create a better tomorrow together.