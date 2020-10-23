Posted: Oct 23, 2020 1:54 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

A man was arrested in Bartlesville on Friday morning for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine on top of seven other charges.

David Allen Carter appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday. According to an affidavit, officers with the Bartlesville Police Department Community Impact Team served an early morning search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Larchmont Drive. Cash in the amount of $1,848 was seized along with 34 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms and one set of scales (pictured below).

Bond for Carter was set at $50,000. Carter is set to appear in court again on Monday, Oct. 26th at 9:00 a.m.

Other charges presented to Carter include: