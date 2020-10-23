Posted: Oct 23, 2020 2:26 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Board of Education signed a memorandum of understanding with the Pawhuska Hospital to receive telehealth services. Superintendent David Cash says this is a free service the hospital is offering to the school in which students can get medical care without leaving the building.

Cash thanked the staff at the Pawhuska Hospital for making that agreement possible.