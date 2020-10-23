Posted: Oct 23, 2020 5:04 PMUpdated: Oct 24, 2020 9:03 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will award six-month road material bids when they meet again. The Commissioners opened the bids in their previous meeting.

Also in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve an inter-local agreement by and between themselves and the Tulsa County Commissioners for striping and signage.

Next, the Washington County Commissioners will consider the approval of a contract between Timmons Sheet Metal, Inc. and the Sheriff's Office for seasonal heating and cooling systems. The agreement is for services this fall and next spring.

Lastly, a cooperative extension services agreement between Oklahoma State University and the Commissioners may be approved. OSU will act for and on behalf of its Cooperative Extension Service and the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Oct. 26th at 9:30 a.m. The Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.