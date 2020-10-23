Posted: Oct 23, 2020 5:41 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 5:53 PM

Garrett Giles / John Leonard

One man is dead following an officer involved shooting in Montgomery County Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred around 1:30 during a pursuit by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The incident forced the blockade of State Lake Road just west of 10th Street Road while authorities secured the scene and investigated the incident

The deceased subject died at the scene and has not been identified. No law enforcement officers were injured. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting.