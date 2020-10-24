Posted: Oct 24, 2020 11:47 AMUpdated: Oct 24, 2020 11:47 AM

Tom Davis

A Ponca City radio station’s parent company is suing over the live-stream rights to a Bixby-Ponca City football game, set for Oct. 30 in Bixby’s Lee Snider Field.

The Tulsa World reports the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters and Team Marketing Group, LLC, allege that the Bixby school district is infringing on their First Amendment freedom of the press protections.

They’re asking for a temporary restraining order in Tulsa County District Court. A hearing has been set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday before Judge William Musseman.

Bartlesville Radio encourtered a similar obstacle with the Bixby school district when we tried to carry the Bartlesville-Bixby game onthe radio earlier this year.