Posted: Oct 26, 2020 5:29 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 5:30 AM

Tom Davis

Areas of freezing rain will develop across portions of Osage and Pawnee counties as surface temperatures continue to fall to freezing or just below freezing.

A light glaze to less than 2/10th of an inch of ice accumulation is possible across this area. This will mainly be on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

The potential for additional freezing rain will continue across this area through Wednesday morning.