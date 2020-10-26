Posted: Oct 26, 2020 6:45 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 6:46 AM

Tom Davis

Join us for the Oklahoma House District 11 Candidates Forum Tuesday, October 27, at 7pm live from the Bartleville City Council Chambers.

You can watch the forum featuring Republican Wendi Stearman and Democrat Emilie TIndle on KWONTV.com, Apple TV and Facebook Live.

You can listen to the forum on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3, streaming on your devices at www.bartlesvilleradio.com or on the free downloadable app.

Tom Davis is your moderator and you can email him questions for the candidates at tom@bartlesvilleradio.com.

The Oklahoma House District 11 Candidates Forum is sponsored by Phillips 66 and Timmons Sheet Metal.