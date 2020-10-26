Posted: Oct 26, 2020 10:24 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 10:24 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners accepted two donations at Monday morning’s meeting. The first donation was for Nowata County Emergency Management in the amount of $1,000 from ConocoPhillips. The funds came as a match for volunteer hours. The second donation was for office and kitchen supplies for the sheriff’s office.

The board also read a letter stating that the unincorporated areas in the county do not have zoning regulations. A cell phone company is looking to put in new towers in the county and submitted the inquiry.