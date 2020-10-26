Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Oct 26, 2020

Nowata Commissioners Accept Donations

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners accepted two donations at Monday morning’s meeting. The first donation was for Nowata County Emergency Management in the amount of $1,000 from ConocoPhillips. The funds came as a match for volunteer hours. The second donation was for office and kitchen supplies for the sheriff’s office.

The board also read a letter stating that the unincorporated areas in the county do not have zoning regulations. A cell phone company is looking to put in new towers in the county and submitted the inquiry.


