Posted: Oct 26, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 12:04 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 663 new coronavirus cases in its situation update on Monday. The OSDH reports that two Oklahomans have died from the virus since the last report, none locally. 924 Oklahomans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 144 active cases on Monday. Active cases remain unchanged in Washington County. Osage County is listing 111 active cases, a decrease of 22 cases. There are 57 active cases in Nowata County on Monday, an increase of nine cases.