Posted: Oct 26, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 10:38 AM

Tom Davis

An Ice Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of NE OK including Osage and Pawnee counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include Washington, Nowata, Creek, and Okfuskee counties.

All of these winter headlines are in effect until 7PM tomorrow.

Areas of freezing rain continue to develop across portions of Osage and Pawnee counties as surface temperatures continue to fall to freezing or just below freezing. Additional accumulations of 0.1 to 0.4 inches of ice will be possible within the Ice Storm Warning while up to 0.2 inches will be possible within the Winter Weather Advisory.

Heavy tree damage is expected and power outages are likely.