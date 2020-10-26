Posted: Oct 26, 2020 12:33 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 12:33 PM

Garrett Giles

At Copan High School, it's homecoming week. Monday is "Lit Like Lumiere" Day. Students wear neon.

Homecoming royalty interviews begin on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 on Monday at 5:26 p.m. with Addison Hunter and Franco Sharp compliment of Bartnet IP.

Tuesday is "Fairy Tales" Day. Students dress as a villain, hero or princess. Homecoming royalty interviews continue on KWON Tuesday night at 5:26 p.m. with Kennedy Watson and Colby Smith compliments of Bartnet IP.