Posted: Oct 26, 2020 1:06 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 1:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Preparations are under way as icy conditions move closer to the surrounding area.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle said they were preparing for the potential of icy conditions on Monday morning. He said they're making sure they have everything ready at each shop and that they have their spreaders ready to roll.

Washington County Emergency Management warned on Monday afternoon that there would be an increasing likelihood of icy conditions that may affect roadways Monday night into the overnight hours. WCEM said elevated surfaces will see some accumulations such as tress and power lines. 1/4 inch accumulations are possible on those elevated surfaces.