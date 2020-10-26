Posted: Oct 26, 2020 1:55 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man was arrested late Sunday evening on domestic abuse charges in which he had committed earlier that morning.

According to a court affidavit, officers were dispatched to the Jane Phillips Medical Center to speak to the victim about an assault that had occurred early Sunday morning. The victim reported that his brother, Jesse Kerr hit their sister into a coffee table. The victim then stood up and told Kerr he shouldn't push the sister and called him a coward.

Kerr then grabbed the victim by his throat and punched him in his right eye. The two then fell to the ground and Kerr hit the victim several more times. When speaking with the victim, officers noticed injuries consistent with what he described. Officers attempted to make contact with Kerr at the address the victim reported, but they were told he had left the scene.

The court affidavit goes on to say that the victim later went to the Dewey Police Station and re-affirmed everything he had said earlier. The victim added that his mother, step-father and brother broke up the fight and that is when the victim went to the hospital.

After hearing the story a second time from the victim, officers went back to the address attempting to locate Kerr. This time he was at the residence. Kerr initially denied the incident occurred until he was told he was being placed under arrest for domestic assault. At Monday's court appearance, Kerr was in a wheelchair.

Bond for Kerr was set at $15,000.