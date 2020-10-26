Posted: Oct 26, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

It is always smart to have a plan in place when dealing with snowy and icy conditions. This is what the Board of Osage County Commissioners are working to do when making a decision to open or close the courthouse due to inclement weather. District three commissioner Darren McKinney said it is important to get an updated contact list so that everyone knows what is happening.

The decision to open the courthouse is left up to the Board of Osage County Commissioners. District one commissioner Randall Jones attempts to contact all of the elected officials as soon as they make a decision, but they will have further discussion on this at next weeks meeting to hopefully make the process smoother than it currently is.