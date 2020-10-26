Posted: Oct 26, 2020 3:06 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2020 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

The Tri County Tech interactive weather radar shows that the precipitation has moved out of the area for Monday, but batches of rain will move back in on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Some say upward of four inches of rain could fall before it comes to an end on Friday. Depending upon what model you follow, there is also a chance for more wintry precipitation on Tuesday, something Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says could be pretty bad.

As the night progresses, one thing drivers must look out for is black ice. As morning comes, Roberts expects the ground temperature to be well below the freezing mark. This is why he says it is important for drivers to take their time as they are on the highways.

