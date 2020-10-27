Posted: Oct 27, 2020 9:19 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 9:19 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced the opening night of Christmas in the Ville.

The beloved ice rink at the Chamber’s Depot, and other holiday festivities that take place at 201 SW Keeler Avenue in downtown Bartlesville, will open to the public on Friday, Dec. 4th from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Events on opening night include: the tree and park lighting, the outdoor ice rink, food trucks, princesses from the movie Frozen, the Downtown Merchant Crawl, Movies in the Park, carriage rides, tot train rides, and a photo op with Santa.

Public hours from Saturday, Dec. 5th to Sunday, Dec. 20th will be from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Fridays and 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Hours change Monday, Dec. 21st to Sunday, Jan. 3rd. Christmas in the Ville will be open daily then from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. It will be closed on Christmas Day. Christmas in the Ville will be open from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve and on New Year's Eve.

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce invites you to enjoy Historic Downtown Bartlesville with outdoor ice skating, carriage rides, movies in the park, Santa, and much more.