Posted: Oct 27, 2020 9:29 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 9:29 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra has announced when its 2021Young Artist Competition will take place.

The contest will take place on Sunday, Jan. 17th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church located at 8th and Dewey in Bartlesville. The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra said the winner will receive a $500 scholarship and the opportunity to perform with them.

The entry deadline for the 2021 Young Artist Competition is Monday, Dec. 14th. Entry rules and applications can be found at bartlesvillesymphony.org. Click on the education link on the home page.