Kojo Asamoa-Caesar is running as a Democract for congress in Oklahoma’s 1st District against Republican incumbent Kevin Hern.

Asmoa-Caesar appeared Friday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to passionately convey his positions on education, healthcare and the economy.

Born in Alexandria, Virginia,Kojo Asamoa-Caesar earned a B.S. from Old Dominion University in May 2008 and a J.D. from William & Mary Law School in May 2012.

Asamoa-Caesar professionally worked as an early childhood teacher at Tulsa Lighthouse Charter School, as director of outreach and operations at the office of Senator Mike Johnson (Oklahoma politician), as founding principal of the Greenwood Leadership Academy [5] among other roles. He is a graduate lawyer.

"I got my values from Ghana. My formative years were in Ghana. And they have played a significant role in my rise. I don’t run away from my Ghanaian heritage..." says Asamoa-Caesar who won 63.6% of votes cast at the June 2020 United States House of Representatives elections in Oklahoma became the US Democratic Party’s candidate for Oklahoma's 1st congressional district as a newcomer. He will face Kevin Hern of the Republican Party in the November 2020 United States House of Representatives elections.