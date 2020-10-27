Posted: Oct 27, 2020 9:50 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Representative Kevin Hern (R-OK Dist 1) called into our Bartlesville Radio News Center to discuss a number of topics on Tuesday.

The Congressman gave a glowing endorsement of our newest U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

We also discussed the importance of actually following through on our right to vote.

The discussion then turned towared a possibile COVID-19 stimulus bill followed by a very passionate and realistic back and forth about the future of the gas and oil industry in Oklahoma.