Posted: Oct 27, 2020 10:05 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

At Copan High School, it's "Fairy Tales" Day. Students dress as a villain, hero or princess.

Homecoming royalty interviews continue on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at 5:26 p.m. on Tuesday with Kennedy Watson and Colby Smith compliments of Bartnet IP.

Wednesday is "Be Our Guest" Day at Copan High School. Students will dress in their Sunday best. Homecoming interviews will continue on Wednesday on KWON at 5:26 p.m. with Felicite Duff and Kannon Foreman compliments of Bartnet IP and Medicalodges Dewey.