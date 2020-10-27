News
Pawhuska
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 10:30 AM
Halloween Events and More Coming Up in Pawhuska
With Halloween right around the corner, Help Works Inc. in Pawhuska is hosting an event, “Torment at 219,” this Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 219 Lincoln Ave. Admission to enter the event is $10 for adults and $5 for those 10 and under. For more information, you can call 918-287-1588.
The downtown trick-or-treat will take place on Saturday evening from 5 to 6. A community-wide trick-or-treating event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30. The Constantine Theater will be hosting a Spooktacular Halloween Walk Through on that Saturday for all who want to attend from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission to attend is free.
The Pawhuska Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 5th at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Pawhuska. The Chamber of Commerce recently announced that this year’s theme will be, “Osage Christmas.” To enter, e-mail Reba@Pawhuskachamber.com.
