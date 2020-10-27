Posted: Oct 27, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 10:30 AM

Ty Loftis

With Halloween right around the corner, Help Works Inc. in Pawhuska is hosting an event, “Torment at 219,” this Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 219 Lincoln Ave. Admission to enter the event is $10 for adults and $5 for those 10 and under. For more information, you can call 918-287-1588.

The downtown trick-or-treat will take place on Saturday evening from 5 to 6. A community-wide trick-or-treating event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30. The Constantine Theater will be hosting a Spooktacular Halloween Walk Through on that Saturday for all who want to attend from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Admission to attend is free.

The Pawhuska Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 5th at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Pawhuska. The Chamber of Commerce recently announced that this year’s theme will be, “Osage Christmas.” To enter, e-mail Reba@Pawhuskachamber.com.