Posted: Oct 27, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

As icy conditions continue to move through the area on Tuesday, Washington County keeps preparing for whatever may come our way.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said their sanders are ready to go. He said they've checked the bridges and roadways regularly to see where they need to put material down.

Rain has fallen regularly since 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Mix that with the cold temperatures, and Commissioner Antle said you could start to see that build on elevated surfaces like trees and power lines. He said the hope is that temperatures will warm up out of the cold tempertures the areas saw in the morning. That could potentially eliminate more serious conditions later on.

Commissioner Antle asked you to give yourself extra time to get where you're going. He said it is always best to take your time and watch your distance while driving at any time.

All you have to do is pay attention to your driving, put down the phone, and understand that you're operating a large piece of equipment that could hurt you and other people. Commissioner Antle asks you to pay attention to the roads, stopping distances, and things of that nature as this time.

