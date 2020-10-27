Posted: Oct 27, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 2:20 PM

Ty Loftis

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, PSO and Verdigis Valley Electric Cooperative are reporting nearly 100 power outages across Washington County. We have also heard reports of power outages near Bartlesville High School.

Power outages continue to be a major problem across the City of Pawhuska, as crews work to restore electricity that went out earlier this morning.