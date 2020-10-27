News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Oct 27, 2020 2:31 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 2:44 PM
Stitt: Crews Working Fast to Restore Power in Oklahoma
In an update on Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt thanked the thousands of workers from OG&E, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and our other electric companies and co-ops who are doing everything they can to get power back on for Oklahomans.
There have been more than 300,000 power outages reported in Oklahoma since the storm started on Monday. Gov. Stitt said that is why he issued a state of emergency on Monday so power crews could start to stage assets and be prepared.
Gov. Stitt also asked Oklahomans to stay safe and avoid carbon monoxide. If you lose power, Gov. Stitt asked that you please be very careful with how you stay warm. He said generators and portable heaters can be dangerous and even deadly if not used properly.
Here are some important tips from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management:
"Carbon monoxide is a highly poisonous gas produced by the burning of fuel such as gasoline, natural gas, kerosene, charcoal or wood. Unvented or faulty gas and kerosene appliances have the greatest potential to produce dangerous levels of CO in a home. Smoldering or poorly vented fireplaces, slow-burning fuels such as charcoal and vehicle exhausts also are potential indoor hazards."
Take these precautions:
- Look at the color of the flame. A hot blue flame produces less CO and more heat than a flickering yellow flame. If you see yellow flames in your furnace or stove burner, it should be adjusted so that the flame is blue.
- Don’t use an unvented gas or kerosene heater in closed spaces, especially sleeping areas.
- Don’t use gas appliances such as an oven, range or clothes dryer to heat your home.
- Don’t burn charcoal inside a house, garage, vehicle or tent for heating or cooking, even in a fireplace.
- Look for CO exposure symptoms including headache, dizziness, weakness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting that can progress to disorientation, coma, convulsions and death.
- If you suspect CO poisoning, open doors and windows, turn off gas appliances, and go outside for fresh air. Call 9-1-1 emergency medical services in severe cases.
- To prevent residential fires, make sure that heaters, stoves, and fireplaces are at least three feet from anything that burns. Use screens in front of fireplaces, and do not leave children alone with space heaters. Never leave candles burning when you are not at home or while you are sleeping. If a heater uses fuel like propane or kerosene, use only that kind of fuel and add more fuel only when the heater is cool. Store all fuels outside in closed metal containers.
