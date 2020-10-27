Posted: Oct 27, 2020 2:59 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 2:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Only a set number of people can enter the Osage County Courthouse at one time before others are asked to wait because the building has filled to capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. As cold weather has sat in, citizens have been forced to wait in the below freezing temperatures, something district one commissioner Randall Jones is trying to fix.

Jones went to the courthouse on Friday and once Jones got inside, he didn't like what he saw as they weren't abiding by the ordinances that the commissioners had put in place.

The commissioners will continue discussion on making possible amendments for entrance to the Osage County Courthouse in further meetings.