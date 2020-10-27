Posted: Oct 27, 2020 3:09 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 3:09 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Wesleyan men’s basketball opens up its 2020-21 season with a non-conference home game against Calvary University on Wednesday evening. The Eagles enter the season on a four-game winning streak. OKWU won its first round matchup in the NAIA tournament before it was shut down due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Eagles lost just one player off last year’s 26 win squad while adding a few transfers and incoming freshmen as well. Donnie Bostwick enters his fourth straight year as head coach. Bostwick talks about this year’s team.

The top returning scorer is junior Brooks Haddock from Muskogee, Oklahoma. Haddock was a member of the All-KCAC first team last year and is just 36 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

OKWU defeated Calvary 109-40 early last season. The Eagles take the floor for the first Wednesday at 7 p.m. Radio coverage on Sportstalk 99.1 FM KPGM.