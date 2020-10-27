Posted: Oct 27, 2020 3:31 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 3:31 PM

Ty Loftis

An employee at Barnsdall Public Schools who works in the Early Childhood Building has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, that building will be closed through Wednesday, November 4th with students being allowed to return on that Thursday. All other students will remain in school.

Barnsdall Public Schools is working closely with the Osage County Health Department on contact tracing. All faculty members and students are asked to quarantine for 14 days from the point of last contact. If your child doesn't get contacted by a school administrator, then they weren't in contact with the affected individual. Should you feel the need to schedule an appointment for a coronavirus test, call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740.